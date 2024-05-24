Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLTR opened at $1.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaltura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaltura by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 145,636 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Kaltura by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

