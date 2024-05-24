Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Kaltura Price Performance
Shares of KLTR opened at $1.18 on Monday. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura
Kaltura Company Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
