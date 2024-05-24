Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE:KEX opened at $121.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. Kirby has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. Kirby’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at $102,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,705 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $637,310.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,479 shares of company stock worth $3,761,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 56.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

