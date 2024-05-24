KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
KLX Energy Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.
KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Company Profile
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.
