KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Piper Sandler

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $4.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.