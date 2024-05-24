Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $34.24 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 115,090 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $4,860,250.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,676,075 shares in the company, valued at $197,470,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,529 shares of company stock valued at $17,815,113. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 86,585 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

