Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.23 and last traded at $13.22. Approximately 81,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 385,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KYTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $78,590,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,093,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $11,799,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

