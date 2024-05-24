LBG Media (LON:LBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.00

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 62029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.25 ($1.24).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
In related news, insider Alexander William Solomou purchased 341,929 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £249,608.17 ($317,244.75). Also, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 67,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.20 ($63,231.06). 65.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.
