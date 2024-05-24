Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BWG opened at $8.40 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

