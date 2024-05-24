LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Director Buys $23,240.00 in Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director William E. Pommerening acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at $62,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LNKB opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. LINKBANCORP’s payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

