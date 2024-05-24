LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

SCD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 24,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

