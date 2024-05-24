Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.
In other news, Director M Chad Crow bought 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
