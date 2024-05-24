Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $466.58. The stock had a trading volume of 239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,506. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

