Loop Capital Lowers Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $50.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of CBRL opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

