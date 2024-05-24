Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $230.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $217.38 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.03 and its 200-day moving average is $224.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $79,366,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

