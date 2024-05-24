Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Purchases C$22,500.00 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.
Scott Victor Andrew Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Scott Victor Andrew Hicks purchased 4,200 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$2,394.00.
Lumina Gold Trading Down 3.4 %
Lumina Gold stock opened at C$0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$237.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.52. Lumina Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
