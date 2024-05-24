M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
LON MWE opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.12. The company has a market cap of £40.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.04. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.