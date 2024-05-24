M.T.I Wireless Edge’s (MWE) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWEFree Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

LON MWE opened at GBX 46 ($0.58) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.12. The company has a market cap of £40.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 1.04. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

