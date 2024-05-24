Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 60,766 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $125.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.