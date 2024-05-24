Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $19.84 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $171,283.15 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,832.11 or 0.99862447 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011544 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006119 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000474 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $159,398.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

