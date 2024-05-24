Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $48.95. 50,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 360,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.