Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $108,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,615.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,528.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,463.79. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.