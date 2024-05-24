Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

MTLS stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71. Materialise has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Materialise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 37,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

