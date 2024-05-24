McDonald’s’ (MCD) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $305.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $257.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.34. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

