Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 0.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.98. 3,645,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,224,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,655,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,853 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

