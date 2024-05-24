Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $394.50 and last traded at $394.73. 16,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 239,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.78.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.71, for a total value of $10,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,733,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,432,195.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,236 shares of company stock valued at $59,626,117. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Medpace by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.