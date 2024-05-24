MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,400.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,707.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,542.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,584.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.