Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 158,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

