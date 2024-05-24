Merus’ (MRUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Merus Trading Up 1.5 %

MRUS stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. Merus has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

