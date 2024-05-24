Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTAL

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Shares of Metals Acquisition stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.