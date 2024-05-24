MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.72. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

