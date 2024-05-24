Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Trimmed by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after acquiring an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.52. 5,385,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,402,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,446 shares of company stock worth $48,198,323. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

