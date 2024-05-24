MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 240,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 171,434 shares.The stock last traded at $137.66 and had previously closed at $132.14.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
