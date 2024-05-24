Mitchell Hourtienne Sells 6,305 Shares of Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) insider Mitchell Hourtienne sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $15,951.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitchell Hourtienne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mitchell Hourtienne sold 3,390 shares of Cepton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $9,627.60.

Cepton Stock Up 1.2 %

CPTN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Cepton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

About Cepton

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cepton, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

