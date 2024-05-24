Mizuho Upgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to “Buy”

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $265.00. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $163.26 and a 1 year high of $280.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

