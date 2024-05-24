Modiv Industrial, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 261.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of Modiv Industrial stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Modiv Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $62,191.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and have sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

