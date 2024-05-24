Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

