Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.69 and last traded at $40.71. Approximately 258,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,180,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 440.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,946,000 after buying an additional 4,604,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $67,253,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

