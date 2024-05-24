NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Senior Officer Acquires C$10,399.28 in Stock

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse acquired 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$10,399.28.
Pierre-Yves Terrisse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Pierre-Yves Terrisse acquired 10,000 shares of NanoXplore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.68 per share, with a total value of C$26,800.00.
NanoXplore Price Performance
NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$424.57 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. NanoXplore Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.57.
About NanoXplore
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
