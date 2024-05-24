National Bankshares Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Underperform

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$84.00. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.42.

Shares of TD stock traded up C$1.87 on Friday, hitting C$77.45. 3,034,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,418,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

