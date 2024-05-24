National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.92

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.92 and last traded at $101.92, with a volume of 15419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NHC

National HealthCare Trading Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,518,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,378,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,421,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,678,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.