National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Down 2.8%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 341,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,039,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 64.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in National Vision by 20.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 40.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

