Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVGS opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45. Navigator has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Navigator’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

