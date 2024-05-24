NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $7.85 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $734.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.85 or 0.00011431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00017767 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,192,270,991 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,880,306 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,192,178,090 with 1,078,808,387 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.81701428 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 409 active market(s) with $889,227,662.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

