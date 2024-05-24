Needham & Company LLC Cuts Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $55.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.25.

LITE stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $71,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,321,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,690,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after buying an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

