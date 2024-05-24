Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEXN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.75 million. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexxen International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

