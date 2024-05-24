Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $641.18 and last traded at $642.60. 598,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,255,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $650.61.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.45. The stock has a market cap of $278.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

