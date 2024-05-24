Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $651.28 and last traded at $650.29. 913,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,219,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $635.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $606.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.45. The stock has a market cap of $280.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,007 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,436,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

