New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGD. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1.69.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 25.3% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 3,710,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 198.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 247,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 164,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.