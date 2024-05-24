New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 1.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 1,980,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,222,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,583.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

