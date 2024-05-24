Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.92

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Nexa Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $579.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.03 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

