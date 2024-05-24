NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

