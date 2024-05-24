Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXST. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $157.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,848 shares of company stock worth $7,877,745. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

